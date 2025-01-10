Dumba logged an assist, two hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The helper was Dumba's first point in four games since he missed eight contests due to an upper-body injury. The 30-year-old defenseman isn't a lock for the lineup either -- he sat out Tuesday's game versus the Rangers and will likely have to compete with Brendan Smith for the last spot in the lineup. Dumba has just two assists with 20 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 35 hits and 23 PIM over 23 appearances this season, so he can be passed over in fantasy.