Dumba notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Dumba has chipped in three helpers over his last seven contests. He received top billing on defense Saturday with both of Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell out of the lineup for maintenance reasons. That's likely just rest ahead of the postseason -- when they return to the lineup, Dumba will move back down to a bottom-four role. He's produced 10 points, 53 shots on net, 60 PIM, 66 hits and 60 blocked shots over 61 appearances in his first year with the Stars.