Murray was returned to AHL Texas on Thursday.

Murray has been up and down ample times of late, as the Stars are saving valuable cap space when they are not in action. Murray is replacing Jake Oettinger, who has been out of action for four weeks with a lower-body injury. Murray picked up a shutout Monday, stopping 23 shots in a 4-0 win over Minnesota, his first NHL game of the season. Look for Murray to return to the active roster Friday as the Stars face Nashville, if Oettinger is unable to play.