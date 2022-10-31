Murray agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Monday.

Murray -- who had been playing for AHL Texas on a minor-league contract -- is expected to immediately link up with the Stars to step into the backup role following the injury to Jake Oettinger (lower body). Due to salary cap constraints, the team was unable to bring up veteran Anton Khudobin, which will open the door for the 24-year-old Murray to potentially make his NHL debut. In the minors this season, the netminder is 2-2-0 with a .926 save percentage, 2.00 GAA and one shutout in five appearances.