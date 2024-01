Murray was loaned to AHL Texas on Monday, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News, in what is expected to be temporary move.

It's believed that Murray's shift off the NHL roster is for salary cap reasons. Jake Oettinger (lower body) has been skating, but he isn't ready to return to the lineup yet. Murray will probably serve as Scott Wedgewood's backup again in Tuesday's contest against the Kings.