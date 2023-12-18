Murray was brought up from AHL Texas on Monday.

The Stars had Joe O'Brien, who agreed to an amateur tryout agreement with the team, serve as Scott Wedgewood's backup in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to St. Louis. O'Brien was released Sunday, so Dallas was able to add Murray under the roster emergency exception rule ahead of Monday's matchup against Seattle. Murray has posted a 1-2-0 record with a 3.39 GAA and an .844 save percentage in three NHL starts with the Stars last season. His presence with the big club probably means that Jake Oettinger (lower body) isn't ready to return yet.