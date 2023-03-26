Murray made 21 saves in a 3-1 loss to Vancouver on Saturday.

Dakota Joshua scored a shorthanded goal on a 2-on-1 break late in the first. Brock Boeser netted a goal early in the second on a give-and-go, and Jack Rathbone scored on a one-timer form the high slot less than two minutes later. Murray has made three starts this season, all this month. He has lost two straight to the Orcas, surrendering eight goals in that span. He won his debut against the Hawks at the start of March. The Stars' net belongs to Jake Oettinger, and Murray is unlikely to get many more starts this season.