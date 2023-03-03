Murray was reassigned to AHL Texas after stopping 19 of 21 shots versus the Blackhawks in Thursday's 5-2 win.

Murray got the start because Scott Wedgewood was dealing with a lower-body injury, though that's believed to be a minor issue. Following the game, the Stars acquired Max Domi from the Blackhawks, and they had to send down Murray, Fredrik Olofsson and Fredrik Karlstrom to be cap compliant. Barring injuries with the big club's goaltenders, Murray is likely set to finish out the campaign with AHL Texas.