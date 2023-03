Murray was reassigned to AHL Texas on Tuesday.

Murray figures to step into the starting role for AHL Texas as they square off with AHL Coachella on Tuesday and Wednesday. Murray has played in just two games for Dallas this season in which he went 1-1-0 with a 3.53 GAA and .825 save percentage. In a corresponding move, Remi Poirier was brought up from the minors to likely serve as the backup to Jake Oettinger against the Kraken on Tuesday.