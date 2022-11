Murray was reassigned to AHL Texas on Wednesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Murray's reassignment suggests Jake Oettinger (lower body) may be nearing a return. The 24-year-old Murray didn't get into any games during his stint with the big club, as Scott Wedgewood admirably handled the starting role. Murray will continue to play with Texas and could be at the front of the line for a call-up if another injury occurs to either of the Stars' top netminders.