Murray is expected to start at home versus Vancouver on Saturday, according to Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now.

Murray, who was recalled from AHL Texas on Friday, stopped just 14 of 19 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canucks on March 14, so this is a chance for him to get revenge. At the AHL level, he's posted a 2.27 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 31 contests with Texas this season. Vancouver has the 11th-ranked offense with 3.35 goals per game in 2022-23.