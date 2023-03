Murray allowed five goals on 19 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

The Stars didn't have their legs for the second half of a back-to-back, and Murray wasn't sharp enough to keep things close. The 25-year-old is now 1-1-0 with seven goals allowed on 40 shots across his two NHL appearances. Scott Wedgewood (lower body) resumed skating Tuesday, so Murray's time with the big club may be nearing an end, especially since they don't have another back-to-back in the next week.