Murray was called up from AHL Texas on Wednesday, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Murray will serve as the backup goaltender for Wednesday's home game versus Arizona because Scott Wedgewood (personal) is unavailable. Jake Oettinger is set to get the start. Murray has a 3.05 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 28 outings with Texas in 2023-24. He's also appeared in four career NHL contests, posting a 2-2-0 record, 2.53 GAA and .885 save percentage.