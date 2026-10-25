Seminoff was recalled from AHL Texas on Sunday.

Seminoff was off to a hot start in the AHL prior to his call up, Across seven appearances, he's compiled a goal, seven points and 26 shots on net. The 22-year-old winger's call up has him poised to serve as a depth forward with Sam Steel (undisclosed) sidelined, Radek Faksa (lower body) being evaluated and David Perron yet to suit up for Dallas. He has a chance to factor into the lineup in Sunday's clash against the Islanders, but he'll likely be healthy if Perron is up to speed in the Stars' system.