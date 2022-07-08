Seminoff was selected 179th overall by the Stars in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Scouts have gotten plenty of looks at Seminoff the past few seasons, as he already has 134 games worth of WHL experience under his belt, considerably more than most of the players in this draft. Viewed as a jack-of-all-trades and a master of none, there is no doubt Seminoff's play has improved over the course of his junior career. He was originally a fifth-round pick by Kamloops in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, so the fact he has turned himself into a legitimate NHL prospect speaks to his work ethic. Seminoff is yet to break the point-per-game barrier in his WHL run, but he nearly got there this past season (26 goals, 57 points in 61 games) and health permitting, should take a step forward in 2022-23. Seminoff will also gain valuable experience due to the fact Kamloops will be hosting the 2023 Memorial Cup.