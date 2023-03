Seminoff secured a three-year, entry-level contract from Dallas on Wednesday.

Seminoff has racked up an impressive 31 goals and 51 helpers in 62 games for WHL Kamloops this season. At 19 years of age, the winger could remain in juniors next season before making the jump to the professional ranks. Still, Seminoff's impressive offensive upside could force the Stars to fast-track his development.