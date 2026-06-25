Stars' Matthew Seminoff: Re-ups in Big D

Seminoff agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Dallas on Thursday.

Seminoff has spent the last three seasons playing in the minors, primarily with AHL Texas, but has yet to force his way into a call-up with the big club. Still, that NHL debut could be on the horizon after the 22-year-old winger racked up 24 goals and 26 assists in 72 regular-season games for Texas, adding another four points in five playoff contests. While Seminoff is unlikely to make the Stars coming out of training camp, he should be on the promotion short list when injuries pop up.