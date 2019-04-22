Janmark (lower body) will not play in Monday's Game 6 against the Predators, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Janmark hasn't seen the ice since Game 2, and will be held out again due to the lower-body injury. The 26-year-old turned in a plus-1 rating with four PIM through the first two road games opposing Nashville. In his stead, Jason Spezza will likely continue to draw into the lineup.