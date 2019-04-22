Stars' Mattias Janmark: Absence continues
Janmark (lower body) will not play in Monday's Game 6 against the Predators, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Janmark hasn't seen the ice since Game 2, and will be held out again due to the lower-body injury. The 26-year-old turned in a plus-1 rating with four PIM through the first two road games opposing Nashville. In his stead, Jason Spezza will likely continue to draw into the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...