Stars' Mattias Janmark: Absent from lineup
Janmark (illness) isn't out for warmups and won't play in Thursday's matchup against Buffalo, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Janmark's absence from the lineup likely won't have an affect from a fantasy perspective, as he's currently on a five-game pointless streak. With the 27-year-old sidelined, Denis Gurianov will enter the lineup at left wing. Janmark's next chance to suit up is Saturday against Minnesota.
