Janmark (undisclosed) will play in Game 1 versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Janmark couldn't play in Thursday's series-clinching win over the Flames, but he's back in action to face off against a divisional foe. The 27-year-old has averaged 14:53 of ice time per game in August and has mustered up three points through eight contests. He's slated to flank Joe Pavelski on the second line.