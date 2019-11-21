Play

Janmark (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Winnipeg, NHL.com's Josh Clark reports.

Janmark will return to a bottom-six role following a four-game absence, skating with jason Dickinson and Corey Perry on the Stars' fourth line against the Jets. The 26-year-old Swede only has two goals and seven points in 18 games this campaign, so he can be ignored in the vast majority of fantasy formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories