Janmark (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Winnipeg, NHL.com's Josh Clark reports.

Janmark will return to a bottom-six role following a four-game absence, skating with jason Dickinson and Corey Perry on the Stars' fourth line against the Jets. The 26-year-old Swede only has two goals and seven points in 18 games this campaign, so he can be ignored in the vast majority of fantasy formats.