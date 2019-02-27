Janmark had a season-high five blocked shots in a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The winger only has 36 blocks this season, making Tuesday's performance an unusually productive one. He fired two shots on goal and added two hits. In 13 games in February, Janmark has two goals and three assists. It's difficult to trust the forward to put up points on a consistent basis.

