Janmark led the Stars to a 7-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday with two goals and an assist.

Janmark is quickly approaching a new career mark in points and cementing his value as a mid-level fantasy asset. His 26 points (48 games) are jut three behind the 29 he set in 73 games last year.

