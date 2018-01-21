Stars' Mattias Janmark: Big three-point game
Janmark led the Stars to a 7-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday with two goals and an assist.
Janmark is quickly approaching a new career mark in points and cementing his value as a mid-level fantasy asset. His 26 points (48 games) are jut three behind the 29 he set in 73 games last year.
More News
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: On fire over last six games•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Finding scoring groove•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Nets pair in 4-3 win•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Buries shorty in win over Isles•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Scores first since March 2016•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Returning to game action Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...