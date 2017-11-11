Stars' Mattias Janmark: Buries shorty in win over Isles
Janmark scored a shorthanded goal and logged 18:00 of ice time during Friday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.
This was the fourth goal of the year for Janmark, and he's quietly put together a respectable start to the season with nine points through 16 games. After missing the entire 2016-17 campaign, it's encouraging to see him chipping in offense and receiving important minutes (17:00 of ice time per game). Janmark is a potential add in deeper settings.
