Stars' Mattias Janmark: Cleared for camp
Janmark is listed on the training camp roster the Stars released Wednesday.
Janmark played with a broken foot down the stretch last season, but he was always expected to make a full recovery prior to training camp. The 26-year-old Swede's offensive production took a steep dive last year -- he totaled six goals and 25 points after racking up 19 goals and 34 points during the previous campaign -- so he'll be looking to bounce back as a scoring threat in 2019-20.
