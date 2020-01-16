Stars' Mattias Janmark: Dealing with illness
Janmark is under the weather and will be a game-time call versus Buffalo on Thursday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Based on line rushes, if Janmark can't play, the Stars will move Joe Pavelski to the second-line center role while Joel Kiviranta gets a look at a top-six role. Janmark is currently bogged down in a five-game pointless streak despite logging 15:19 of ice time, including 2:10 with the man advantage, over that stretch.
