Janmark is under the weather and will be a game-time call versus Buffalo on Thursday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Based on line rushes, if Janmark can't play, the Stars will move Joe Pavelski to the second-line center role while Joel Kiviranta gets a look at a top-six role. Janmark is currently bogged down in a five-game pointless streak despite logging 15:19 of ice time, including 2:10 with the man advantage, over that stretch.