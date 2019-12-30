Janmark scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Janmark completed the four-goal third period that secured the comeback win for the Stars. Offense has been hard to find for the Swede, who has three points in 12 appearances in December. He's produced 12 points in 34 games this year. Janmark's goal was also his 100th career point -- he reached the milestone in 269 contests.