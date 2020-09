Janmark provided an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Janmark got the secondary helper on Jason Dickinson's empty-net goal, but that was enough to snap the former's six-game point drought. The 27-year-old Janmark has six assists, 27 shots on goal and 34 PIM through 21 playoff outings. The Swede rarely makes an impact on the scoresheet, but he plays a solid defensive game that keeps him as a fixture in head coach Rick Bowness's lineup.