Stars' Mattias Janmark: Ends goal drought
Janmark scored his first goal in six games against the Lightning on Thursday.
Janmark has already set career highs this season in goals (17), points (31) and shots (110). The Swede is currently suiting up in a top-six role, but could find himself periodically bounced down to the third or fourth line. Considering he missed the entire 2016-17 campaign with a knee injury, fantasy owners are probably just glad to have the center on the ice.
More News
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Big three-point game•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: On fire over last six games•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Finding scoring groove•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Nets pair in 4-3 win•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Buries shorty in win over Isles•
-
Stars' Mattias Janmark: Scores first since March 2016•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...