Janmark scored his first goal in six games against the Lightning on Thursday.

Janmark has already set career highs this season in goals (17), points (31) and shots (110). The Swede is currently suiting up in a top-six role, but could find himself periodically bounced down to the third or fourth line. Considering he missed the entire 2016-17 campaign with a knee injury, fantasy owners are probably just glad to have the center on the ice.