Stars' Mattias Janmark: Exits Sunday's game
Janmark (undisclosed) left during the first period of Sunday's game against Calgary and is not expected to return, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Janmark was in noticeable pain after blocking a shot in the first period and needed to be helped back to the locker room. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but the Stars won't play again until Dec. 28.
