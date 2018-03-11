Janmark (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Penguins, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Janmark will miss just one game with this illness, and he's expected to slot back onto the top line and power play Sunday. The 25-year-old forward has racked up 17 goals and 32 points through 67 games in his second season, but he has just three points and a minus-5 rating in his last 14 outings.