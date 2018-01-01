Janmark collected two assists and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 6-0 win over San Jose.

With two goals and two assists during an active three-game point streak, Janmark appears to be settling in offensively. He's up to a respectable eight goals and 12 assists through 40 games for the campaign, and if he continues to skate in a top-six role and receive consistent power-play time, his fantasy stock could keep climbing. It's still probably best to take a wait-and-see approach in most settings, though.