Stars' Mattias Janmark: Finding scoring groove
Janmark collected two assists and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 6-0 win over San Jose.
With two goals and two assists during an active three-game point streak, Janmark appears to be settling in offensively. He's up to a respectable eight goals and 12 assists through 40 games for the campaign, and if he continues to skate in a top-six role and receive consistent power-play time, his fantasy stock could keep climbing. It's still probably best to take a wait-and-see approach in most settings, though.
