Janmark potted his sixth goal of the season in a 4-3 overtime win against the Kings on Thursday.

Janmark went plus-2 and added two shots on goal in the contest. He had gone without a point in the previous four games, and the goal was his first since Feb. 4. With 21 points in 64 games this year, Janmark's likely to only have value in deeper formats.

