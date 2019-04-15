Janmark (lower body) will a game-time decision for Monday's Game 3 against the visiting Predators, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Janmark left Saturday's game after his left ankle twisted badly in an awkward collision against the end boards, but eventually finished the game. Per Myers, Janmark will test the injury pregame before making a definitive call. If he can't go, Valeri Nichushkin could draw into the lineup in Janmark's absence.