Janmark (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Vegas, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

It's unclear what sort of issue Janmark is dealing with, as he's only missed one game since the league resumed in August. The 27-year-old was decent in the last round against Colorado, supplying two assists and 10 shots across 15:03 of average ice time. If Janmark is ruled out Sunday, look for either Andrew Cogliano (undisclosed) or Justin Dowling to draw into the lineup.