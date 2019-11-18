Stars' Mattias Janmark: Game-time decision Tuesday
A decision on Janmark's (lower body) availability against Vancouver on Tuesday will come after the game-day skate, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Janmark has already missed three games due to his lower-body issue, but may be ready in time Tuesday. If the Swede does slot into the lineup, it will likely be in a second or third-line role, though a move to center could help him move up the lineup. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old managed a mere two goals in 18 games and is struggling to repeat his 2017-18 productivity.
