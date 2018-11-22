Stars' Mattias Janmark: Garners assist
Janmark picked up an assist against the Penguins on Wednesday.
While he did managed to secure his third helper of the season, Janmark was unable to find the back of the net, extending his goal drought to 13 games. The Swede's limited productivity could cause him to lose his spot on the second line with Jason Spezza, which would only serve to further depress his fantasy value.
