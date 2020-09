Janmark had an assist and four hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Janmark set up Joe Pavelski for the Stars' first goal of the game. Through 13 games, Janmark has just four assists, 22 shots, a plus-3 rating and 16 PIM. He's used in a second-line role, but his production hasn't matched that title in the playoffs.