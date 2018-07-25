Stars' Mattias Janmark: Gets one-year deal
Janmark signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract extension with the Stars on Wednesday.
The Swedish pivot filed for salary arbitration July 5, but Janmark's camp continued to negotiate with the Stars and ultimately settled on a deal without needing a hearing. Selected in the third round (79th overall) of the 2013 draft, Janmark will look to build upon a 2017-18 campaign that featured 19 goals and 15 assists over 81 games. Due to his versatility and ability to play in any special teams situation, No. 13 makes for a decent late-round fantasy draft pick.
