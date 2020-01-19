Janmark (illness) is in the lineup for Saturday's game in Minnesota, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Janmark missed the Stars' last game because of an illness, but the 27-year-old has been given the green light to return versus the Wild. The 27-year-old is pointless in two previous matchups with Minnesota in 2019-20. In 40 games, Janmark has scored five goals and tallied nine assists.