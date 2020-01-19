Play

Janmark (illness) is in the lineup for Saturday's game in Minnesota, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Janmark missed the Stars' last game because of an illness, but the 27-year-old has been given the green light to return versus the Wild. The 27-year-old is pointless in two previous matchups with Minnesota in 2019-20. In 40 games, Janmark has scored five goals and tallied nine assists.

