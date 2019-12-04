Janmark posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Janmark helped out on a Miro Heiskanen goal in the second period. The winger also skated 16:09 in the game, the second-highest total for any Stars forward. Janmark has 10 points through 24 games this season, but his low non-scoring production (eight hits, 11 blocked shots, four PIM) will likely keep most fantasy owners from taking notice.