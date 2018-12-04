Stars' Mattias Janmark: Helps on vital goals
Janmark dished out two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's win over the Oilers.
Janmark received a pass from Brett Ritchie and broke his stick on the shot, but Jason Dickinson scooped the loose puck and knocked it home to open scoring. Janmark later fed Ritchie a back-door pass for the team's second goal, which went down as the game-winner. It's Janmark's second two-assist outing this year.
