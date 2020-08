Janmark posted an assist and two shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Janmark was part of a tic-tac-toe play that resulted in Jamie Oleksiak's game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation. Through five postseason games, Janmark has two assists and nine shots with a plus-1 rating. Fantasy managers likely won't be counting on the Swede for much offense -- he had 21 points in 62 regular-season outings.