Janmark registered a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Janmark only saw 1:02 on the power play in the contest, but he produced the secondary assist on Alexander Radulov's third-period tally. Janmark has three points in his last four games. The Swede is starting to heat up again, but his season numbers are low at nine points in 21 contests.

