Stars' Mattias Janmark: Implied scratch Saturday
Janmark (lower body) served as an extra forward in Friday's practice, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. As a result, we wouldn't expect to see him on the ice against the Predators on Saturday.
Janmark is listed among the projected scratches for this Game 5 road clash, but with series knotted up at 2-2, he'll have at least one more chance to draw in against the Preds. The versatile pivot turned in a plus-1 rating with four PIM through the first two road games opposing Nashville.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...