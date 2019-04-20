Janmark (lower body) served as an extra forward in Friday's practice, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. As a result, we wouldn't expect to see him on the ice against the Predators on Saturday.

Janmark is listed among the projected scratches for this Game 5 road clash, but with series knotted up at 2-2, he'll have at least one more chance to draw in against the Preds. The versatile pivot turned in a plus-1 rating with four PIM through the first two road games opposing Nashville.