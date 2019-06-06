Janmark (foot) signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract extension with the Stars on Thursday.

Janmark was once again a solid bottom-six contributor for Dallas this year, notching six goals and 25 points in 81 games while averaging 15:13 of ice time per contest. The 26-year-old Swede played with a broken foot during the Stars' postseason run, but he should be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp. Janmark will return as an important piece up front for Dallas in 2019-20, particularly as a penalty killer, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him off the radar in most fantasy formats.