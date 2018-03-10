Janmark (undisclosed) didn't warm up ahead of Friday's game against the Ducks and will be scratched, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

There's no definite word on an injury, but it's unlikely Janmark -- 17 goals and 32 points through 67 games -- is sitting out for rest with the Stars on the playoff bubble. The 25-year-old forward will be replaced by Gemel Smith, and updates on his status should be available after Friday's game.