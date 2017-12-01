Stars' Mattias Janmark: Nets pair in 4-3 win
Janmark scored a first-period goal and the game-winner in overtime during Thursday's 4-3 victory over Chicago.
This was just the second multi-point game of the season for Janmark, and he has only six goals and 13 points through 25 contests. However, he's averaged 18:09 of ice time per game with 1:55 on the power play, so the increased role is encouraging. The 24-year-old winger is a smart, two-way player, and increased offensive numbers could following his uptick in minutes.
