Janmark (coach's decision) will be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's Game 4 against the visiting Blues, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This news is certainly surprising, given the fact that Janmark is currently on a two-game point streak. He wrestled with a lower-body injury earlier in the playoffs, but no injury was cited for his absence. In his stead, Tyler Pitlick will get the call on the fourth line.

