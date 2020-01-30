Stars' Mattias Janmark: Notches 10th assist
Janmark collected an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Janmark had the secondary helper on Alexander Radulov's third-period tally. Through 43 games this season, Janmark has 15 points, 59 shots and a minus-3 rating. The Swede isn't likely to get much more than the 25 points he had last year, which probably won't interest most fantasy owners.
